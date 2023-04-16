IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,842 users

Rain (1932)

Due to a possible cholera epidemic onboard, passengers on a ship are forced to disembark at Pago Pago, a small village on a Pacific island where it incessantly rains. Among the stranded passengers are Sadie Thompson, a prostitute, and Alfred Davidson, a fanatic missionary who will try to redeem her.

Lewis Milestone, Nate Watt

Joan Crawford, Walter Huston, Matt Moore, Guy Kibbee, William Gargan, Beulah Bondi, Kendall Lee, Fred Howard, Ben Hendricks Jr., Mary Shaw, Walter Catlett

