Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Taiwan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6

/

10

from

1

users

Diterbitkan

14 March 2008

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Pongso no Tao (2008)

Starring pop idol Bobby Duo (竇智孔) and emerging young actress Lin Jia-yu (林家宇), the film begins with Meibana (played by Duo), a 26-year-old Tao man, deciding to take a break from his stressful life in Taipei and return to Orchid Island. There he learns to appreciate his people’s traditional way of life as he whiles away his time collecting the island’s natural sounds with his recordist and mentor A-fei.
Wang Jin-Kuei
Bobby Dou, Lin Chia-yu, Laka Umaw, Shi Feng-Tai, Yang I-Wen

Diterbitkan

Mei 18, 2023 9:01 pm

Durasi

