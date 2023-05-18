Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pongso no Tao (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Taiwan
Bintang film
Bobby Dou,
Laka Umaw,
Lin Chia-yu,
Shi Feng-Tai,
Yang I-Wen
Sutradara
Wang Jin-Kuei
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6/
10from
1users
Diterbitkan
14 March 2008
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Pongso no Tao (2008)
Starring pop idol Bobby Duo (竇智孔) and emerging young actress Lin Jia-yu (林家宇), the film begins with Meibana (played by Duo), a 26-year-old Tao man, deciding to take a break from his stressful life in Taipei and return to Orchid Island. There he learns to appreciate his people’s traditional way of life as he whiles away his time collecting the island’s natural sounds with his recordist and mentor A-fei.
