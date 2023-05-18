IMDb 6 / 10 from 1 users

Diterbitkan 14 March 2008

Oleh LIN

Pongso no Tao (2008)

Starring pop idol Bobby Duo (竇智孔) and emerging young actress Lin Jia-yu (林家宇), the film begins with Meibana (played by Duo), a 26-year-old Tao man, deciding to take a break from his stressful life in Taipei and return to Orchid Island. There he learns to appreciate his people’s traditional way of life as he whiles away his time collecting the island’s natural sounds with his recordist and mentor A-fei.

Wang Jin-Kuei

Bobby Dou, Lin Chia-yu, Laka Umaw, Shi Feng-Tai, Yang I-Wen

