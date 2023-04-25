  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

285

users

Diterbitkan

05 January 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Peace (2010)

What is peace? What is coexistence? And what are the basis for them? PEACE is a visual-essay-like observational documentary, which contemplates these questions by observing the daily lives of people and cats in Okayama city, Japan, where life and death, acceptance and rejection are intermingled.
Kazuhiro Soda
Shiro Hashimoto, Hiroko Kashiwagi, Toshio Kashiwagi

Diterbitkan

April 26, 2023 6:01 am

Durasi

