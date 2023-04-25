Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Peace (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Hiroko Kashiwagi,
Shiro Hashimoto,
Toshio Kashiwagi
Sutradara
Kazuhiro Soda
Genre
Documentary,
Drama,
History
IMDb
7.1/
10from
285users
Diterbitkan
05 January 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Peace (2010)
What is peace? What is coexistence? And what are the basis for them? PEACE is a visual-essay-like observational documentary, which contemplates these questions by observing the daily lives of people and cats in Okayama city, Japan, where life and death, acceptance and rejection are intermingled.
