IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 285 users

Diterbitkan 05 January 2010

Oleh mamat

Peace (2010)

What is peace? What is coexistence? And what are the basis for them? PEACE is a visual-essay-like observational documentary, which contemplates these questions by observing the daily lives of people and cats in Okayama city, Japan, where life and death, acceptance and rejection are intermingled.

Kazuhiro Soda

Shiro Hashimoto, Hiroko Kashiwagi, Toshio Kashiwagi

tt1379207