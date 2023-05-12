IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 140 users

Pause (2014)

One winter evening, at an empty gas station, young country musician Sami meets beautiful Julia, who has run out of gas. Sami, who’s been living alone in his car since his ex kicked him out, invites Julia back to “his place” for the night.

Mathieu Urfer

Baptiste Gilliéron, Julia Faure, André Wilms, Nils Althaus, Nicole Letuppe, Roland Vouilloz

tt2770026