IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 827 users

Diterbitkan 05 September 2011

Oleh mamat

Patton Oswalt: Finest Hour (2011)

Patton Oswalt brings his deeply insightful, creative comedy to topics such as trying to be a good example for his daughter, his bewilderment at why we still have circuses, and his run-ins with crack addicts in New York.

Jason Woliner

Patton Oswalt

tt2060540