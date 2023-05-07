IMDb 7 / 10 from 74 users

Parsley (2022)

In 1937, near the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, a young Haitian woman named Marie is expecting her first child with Frank, her doting Dominican husband. After her mother’s burial, she is awakened in the middle of the night by distant screams. The immediate execution of all Haitians on Dominican soil has been ordered — the so-called “Cut” — and what seals a victim’s fate is whether or not they can pronounce “perejil” (parsley). Marie takes off to find Frank in the next town over, with nothing but the clothes on her back.

José María Cabral

Cyndie Lundy, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Gerardo Mercedes, Juan Maria Almonte

tt14213248