Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Dominican Republic
Sutradara
Jose Maria Cabral
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7/
10from
74users
Diterbitkan
06 March 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Parsley (2022)
In 1937, near the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, a young Haitian woman named Marie is expecting her first child with Frank, her doting Dominican husband. After her mother’s burial, she is awakened in the middle of the night by distant screams. The immediate execution of all Haitians on Dominican soil has been ordered — the so-called “Cut” — and what seals a victim’s fate is whether or not they can pronounce “perejil” (parsley). Marie takes off to find Frank in the next town over, with nothing but the clothes on her back.
José María Cabral
Cyndie Lundy, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Gerardo Mercedes, Juan Maria Almonte
tt14213248