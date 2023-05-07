  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Parsley (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Parsley (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Parsley (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parsley (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Parsley (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7

/

10

from

74

users

Diterbitkan

06 March 2022

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Parsley (2022)

In 1937, near the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, a young Haitian woman named Marie is expecting her first child with Frank, her doting Dominican husband. After her mother’s burial, she is awakened in the middle of the night by distant screams. The immediate execution of all Haitians on Dominican soil has been ordered — the so-called “Cut” — and what seals a victim’s fate is whether or not they can pronounce “perejil” (parsley). Marie takes off to find Frank in the next town over, with nothing but the clothes on her back.
José María Cabral
Cyndie Lundy, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Gerardo Mercedes, Juan Maria Almonte

Diterbitkan

Mei 7, 2023 8:07 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Parsley (2022)

Bioskop 21 Parsley (2022)

Juragan21 Parsley (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Parsley (2022)

LK21 Parsley (2022)

Movieon21 Parsley (2022)

Nonton Parsley (2022)

Nonton Film Parsley (2022)

Nonton Movie Parsley (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share