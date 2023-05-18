IMDb 3.0 / 10 from 279 users

Diterbitkan 28 March 2018

Oleh mamat

Paranormal Demons (2018)

An international group of film students finds a disturbing video clip on the dark web which seems to contain poltergeist phenomena. Agreed that it’s just what they need for their latest documentary project the group travels to the sanatorium shown in the video clip. Once there, they rig up their camera equipment and start to explore the possible ghost activities – until the true horror begins.

David Brückner, Baris Aydinli

Olivia Dean, Ildiko Preszly, Kristina Kostiv, David Brückner, Josh Madry, Sebastian Matthias Weißbach, Michael Krug, Moloch, Sascha von Hinrichs, Kris Santa

tt3894958