Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

100

users

Diterbitkan

18 November 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Panic (2016)

Music journalist Andrew Deeley (DAVID GYASI) lives in a high-rise tower block, physically and mentally scarred from a vicious attack. Alone and cut off from the world, he obsesses over Kem (YENNIS CHEUNG), his beautiful Chinese neighbour. When Amy (PIPPA NIXON), a married woman he meets online, witnesses Kem’s kidnapping, Deeley is left with no choice but to find Kem himself. Armed with only an Oyster card and a hammer, Deeley spirals into the heart of the Triad underworld as he searches for a woman the world has forgotten.
Sean Spencer
David Gyasi, Pippa Nixon, Jason Wong, Yennis Cheung, Cristian Solimeno, Orion Lee, Vera Chok, Brett Allen, Chike Chan, Valene Kane

Diterbitkan

April 20, 2023 2:36 pm

Durasi

