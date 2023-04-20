IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 100 users

Panic (2016)

Music journalist Andrew Deeley (DAVID GYASI) lives in a high-rise tower block, physically and mentally scarred from a vicious attack. Alone and cut off from the world, he obsesses over Kem (YENNIS CHEUNG), his beautiful Chinese neighbour. When Amy (PIPPA NIXON), a married woman he meets online, witnesses Kem’s kidnapping, Deeley is left with no choice but to find Kem himself. Armed with only an Oyster card and a hammer, Deeley spirals into the heart of the Triad underworld as he searches for a woman the world has forgotten.

Sean Spencer

David Gyasi, Pippa Nixon, Jason Wong, Yennis Cheung, Cristian Solimeno, Orion Lee, Vera Chok, Brett Allen, Chike Chan, Valene Kane

tt2634438