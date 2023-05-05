  1. Home
Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong (2021)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hong Kong

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

215

users

Diterbitkan

29 April 2021

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong (2021)

The story tells the story of a collusion between Hong Kong police and criminals in 1973, under the instigation of the British, they embezzled huge profits and poisoned the citizens. The Governor of Hong Kong established the Independent Commission Against Corruption
Wong Jing, Xu Yueming
Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Francis Ng, Gordon Lam, Philip Keung Hiu-Man, Michelle Hu, Kent Cheng, Yu Kang, Parkman Wong, Jacky Cai, Alex Lam Chi Sin, Wilfred Lau, Dominic Ho, Raymond Wong Ho-yin, Mimi Kung, Lee Tin-Cheung, Vincent Wan Yeung-Ming, Ricky Yi Fan-Wai, Derek Kwok, Xinyu Han, Michael Joseph Rosenthal, Gao Zigang

Diterbitkan

Mei 6, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

