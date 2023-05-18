IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,241 users

Diterbitkan 07 October 2022

Oleh LIN

On the Fringe (2022)

A day in the life of Azucena, who is running out of time to keep herself and her family from being evicted; Rafael, a lawyer who sets out to reunite a mother with her daughter; and Teodora, a sick old woman who searches for her long-lost son before it is too late.

Juan Diego Botto, David Pareja

Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar, Adelfa Calvo, Christian Checa, Juan Diego Botto, Aixa Villagrán, Font García, María Isabel Díaz Lago, Sergio Villanueva, Nur Levi

tt12306964