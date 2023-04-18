IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 2,187 users

Old Man (2022)

Deep in the woods, a lost hiker stumbles upon the cabin of an erratic and reclusive old man. What starts off as cordial conversation soon turns dangerous as it becomes clear that one or both of them might be hiding a terrifying secret.

Lucky McKee, Michael T. Meador, Chelsea Meador

Stephen Lang, Marc Senter, Patch Darragh, Liana Wright-Mark

