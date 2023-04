IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

O Kala (2023)

Bogged down by failures, Harika decides to end her life. When she’s about to do the deed, she comes across a mysterious pamphlet with a phone number.

Deepak Kolipaka, Siddhartha Mutyala

Gourish Yeleti, Roshni Sahota, Prachi Thaker, Viva Raghav, Ali Basha, Devi Prasad, Ravi Shiva Teja

