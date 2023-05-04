  1. Home
  2. Horror
  3. Nyang (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Nyang (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Nyang (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nyang (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nyang (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Sutradara

IMDb

10

/

10

from

1

users

Diterbitkan

29 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Nyang (2022)

A story about a paranormal entity whom took over the responsibility of caring for a baby from its irresponsible parents. Sara (Emma Maembong) had to reclaim Murni (Putri Iesya) from a supernatural entity that had been taking care of Murni since she was a child. Nyang, determined to take over Murni from Sara after seeing Murni neglected by her own parents.
Reen Emran
Emma Maembong, Putri Iesya, Ahnaf Bakar, Purnamasari Mohd Basri

Diterbitkan

Mei 4, 2023 4:54 pm

Durasi

BioskopKeren Nyang (2022)

Cinemaindo Nyang (2022)

Dewanonton Nyang (2022)

Download Nyang (2022)

Download Film Nyang (2022)

Download Movie Nyang (2022)

DUNIA21 Nyang (2022)

FILMAPIK Nyang (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Nyang (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share