IMDb 10 / 10 from 1 users

Diterbitkan 29 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Nyang (2022)

A story about a paranormal entity whom took over the responsibility of caring for a baby from its irresponsible parents. Sara (Emma Maembong) had to reclaim Murni (Putri Iesya) from a supernatural entity that had been taking care of Murni since she was a child. Nyang, determined to take over Murni from Sara after seeing Murni neglected by her own parents.

Reen Emran

Emma Maembong, Putri Iesya, Ahnaf Bakar, Purnamasari Mohd Basri

