Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nyang (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Bintang film
Ahnaf Bakar,
Emma Maembong,
Purnamasari Mohd Basri,
Putri Iesya
Sutradara
Reen Emran
IMDb
10/
10from
1users
Diterbitkan
29 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Nyang (2022)
A story about a paranormal entity whom took over the responsibility of caring for a baby from its irresponsible parents. Sara (Emma Maembong) had to reclaim Murni (Putri Iesya) from a supernatural entity that had been taking care of Murni since she was a child. Nyang, determined to take over Murni from Sara after seeing Murni neglected by her own parents.
Reen Emran
Emma Maembong, Putri Iesya, Ahnaf Bakar, Purnamasari Mohd Basri
1044956-nyang