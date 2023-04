IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 36 users

Not One Shall Die (1957)

A short film by the United Jewish Appeal, directed by David Lowell Rich and starring Guy Madison, Felicia Farr and Agnes Moorehead, made by the core crew of many Columbia noirs, including cinematographer Burnett Guffey, art director Cary Odell, editor Al Clark, set decorator Frank Tuttle, and composer Morris Stoloff.

David Lowell Rich, Jerrold Bernstein

Guy Madison, Felicia Farr, Paul Stewart, Agnes Moorehead, Abraham Sofaer, Eduard Franz, Gloria Castillo, Argentina Brunetti, Joy Stoner, Sheridan Comerate, Ivan Triesault, Azemat Janti, Frank De Kova, George Keymas, Barney Phillips, Jerry Riggio

