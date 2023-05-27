IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 1,059 users

Diterbitkan 26 June 2015

Oleh LIN

Nintendo Quest (2015)

Homer’s Odyssey meets King of Kong as two über geeks try to collect all 678 officially licensed Nintendo Entertainment System game cartridges in 30 days, WITHOUT the aid of online purchasing.

Robert McCallum

Jay Bartlett, Robert McCallum, Billy Mitchell, Walter Day

tt3063470