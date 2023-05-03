IMDb 4.3 / 10 from 1,006 users

Diterbitkan 06 February 1992

Oleh mamat

Netherworld (1992)

A young man arrives at his father’s mansion in Louisiana to discover that a secretive cult is using winged creatures to raise the dead to do their bidding.

David Schmoeller

Michael Bendetti, Denise Gentile, Anjanette Comer, Holly Floria, Robert Sampson, Holly Butler, Alex Datcher

tt0104987