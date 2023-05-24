IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 10 July 2020

Oleh LIN

My Voice, My Life Revisited (1969)

In 2013, My Voice, My Life followed classes of students from three high schools for underprivileged kids. Six years later, what kinds of lives are they leading now?

Ruby Yang

Jason Chow, Nick Ho, Sio Fan Lam

tt12471140