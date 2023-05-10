IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,836 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 1989

Oleh mamat

My Twentieth Century (1989)

A tale of twin girls, Dóra and Lili, who are born in 1880 Budapest at the same moment Thomas Edison presents his electric lightbulb to the world. The sisters are soon orphaned and separated in childhood, and follow different paths: one grows up to be a naïvely idealistic, bomb-toting anarchist, the other a pampered, hedonistic courtesan. Their paths cross once again on the Orient Express on New Year s Eve 1899…

Ildikó Enyedi

Dorota Segda, Paulus Manker, Péter Andorai, Gábor Máté, Eszter Kovács, Oleg Yankovskiy, Sándor Czvetkó, Gyula Kéry, Andrej Schwartz, Sándor Téri, Endre Koronczi

