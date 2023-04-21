IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 2,087 users

Diterbitkan 07 February 1990

Oleh mamat

My New Partner II (1990)

The partners are back and are in a tight spot! Francois is going through a moral crisis, and Rene is experiencing the same. But, honesty is not always the best policy. After being suspended for their actions, they return to face their far more crooked replacements.

Claude Zidi

Thierry Lhermitte, Philippe Noiret, Grace de Capitani, Guy Marchand, Jean-Pierre Castaldi, Line Renaud, Michel Aumont, Jean-Claude Brialy, Jean Benguigui, Christian Bouillette, Roger Jendly, Georges Montillier, René Morard, Alain Mottet, Bernard Freyd, Tadie Tuene, Patricia Karim, Michel Crémadès, Jacques Richard, Raymonde Badé-Mauffroy, Gérard Baume, Denis Brandon, Daniel Breton, Martial Bretter, Med Salah Cheurfi, Louba Guertchikoff, Billy Komg, Valérie Leboutte, Marie Manten, Simon Michaël, Laurentine Milebo, Daniel Milgram, Christian Pernot, Philippe Tansou, Antoine Valette, Roland Waden

tt0100496