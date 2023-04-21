Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My New Partner II (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Mottet,
Antoine Valette,
Bernard Freyd,
Billy Komg,
Christian Bouillette,
Christian Pernot,
Daniel Breton,
Daniel Milgram,
Denis Brandon,
Georges Montillier
Sutradara
Claude Zidi
IMDb
6.2/
10from
2,087users
Diterbitkan
07 February 1990
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
My New Partner II (1990)
The partners are back and are in a tight spot! Francois is going through a moral crisis, and Rene is experiencing the same. But, honesty is not always the best policy. After being suspended for their actions, they return to face their far more crooked replacements.
Claude Zidi
Thierry Lhermitte, Philippe Noiret, Grace de Capitani, Guy Marchand, Jean-Pierre Castaldi, Line Renaud, Michel Aumont, Jean-Claude Brialy, Jean Benguigui, Christian Bouillette, Roger Jendly, Georges Montillier, René Morard, Alain Mottet, Bernard Freyd, Tadie Tuene, Patricia Karim, Michel Crémadès, Jacques Richard, Raymonde Badé-Mauffroy, Gérard Baume, Denis Brandon, Daniel Breton, Martial Bretter, Med Salah Cheurfi, Louba Guertchikoff, Billy Komg, Valérie Leboutte, Marie Manten, Simon Michaël, Laurentine Milebo, Daniel Milgram, Christian Pernot, Philippe Tansou, Antoine Valette, Roland Waden
tt0100496