Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

2,087

users

Diterbitkan

07 February 1990

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

My New Partner II (1990)

The partners are back and are in a tight spot! Francois is going through a moral crisis, and Rene is experiencing the same. But, honesty is not always the best policy. After being suspended for their actions, they return to face their far more crooked replacements.
Claude Zidi
Thierry Lhermitte, Philippe Noiret, Grace de Capitani, Guy Marchand, Jean-Pierre Castaldi, Line Renaud, Michel Aumont, Jean-Claude Brialy, Jean Benguigui, Christian Bouillette, Roger Jendly, Georges Montillier, René Morard, Alain Mottet, Bernard Freyd, Tadie Tuene, Patricia Karim, Michel Crémadès, Jacques Richard, Raymonde Badé-Mauffroy, Gérard Baume, Denis Brandon, Daniel Breton, Martial Bretter, Med Salah Cheurfi, Louba Guertchikoff, Billy Komg, Valérie Leboutte, Marie Manten, Simon Michaël, Laurentine Milebo, Daniel Milgram, Christian Pernot, Philippe Tansou, Antoine Valette, Roland Waden

Diterbitkan

April 22, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

