IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 29 users

Diterbitkan 09 July 1984

Oleh mamat

My Little Sentimental Friend (1984)

Rocky Chan (Eric Tsang), is a shy character who is always nervous and awkward. On his 1st wedding anniversary, Rocky returns home and finds that his wife has left him. His best friend Charlie (Ray Lui), and his girlfriend Mildred (Rowena Lam) decide to introduce ladies of all characters to Rocky, creating a series of comic situations. Mildred has an accident and has to stay in hospital but Charlie goes on a business trip leaving her to Rocky.

Annette Shum

Eric Tsang, Bill Tung, Ray Lui, Walter Tso Tat-Wah, Alan Tam, Meg Lam Kin-Ming, Tina Chin Fei, Lam Leung-Wai, Wellington Fung Wing, Kan Yee-Ching

tt0087184