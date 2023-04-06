IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 1,916 users

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

It’s Christmas and the charming city of York, home to Jules, 16 and her Dad, David is decked out ready for the festive season. In many ways, David and Jules’ relationship is no different from that of most fathers and their sixteen-year-old daughters. He struggles to understand her, she refuses to communicate with him. He wants to be involved in her life, she wants her own space. In one important respect, however, David and Jules share a profound bond: the death of Jules’ mum, and David’s wife, in a car crash two years before. With both struggling to cope with everyday life in the shadow of their loss, Jules, inspired by happy memories of her mum, decides to take matters into her own hands.

Mick Davis

Jeremy Piven, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats, Nathalie Cox, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Megan Brown, Genevieve Capovilla, Grant Crookes, Rebecca Dike, Grant Fergusson, Jess Fergusson, Dane Foxx, Philip Gascoyne, Paul Gerrard, Paul Lancaster, Tina Louise Owens, Joelle Rae, Joely Richardson, Sam Rintoul, John Alan Roberts, Caroline Roussel, Anna Walton, Louise Bangay, Felix Butterwick, Sophie Corcoran, Janine Craig, Wade Crouch, Indi Golding-Spittle, Sofie Golding-Spittle, Joanne James, Michael Maloney, Rebecca Mellor, Jack Rose, Christopher Ryan, Sarah Schubert, Kasper Tansey, Layla Tansey, Jane Thorne, Mark Fisher

