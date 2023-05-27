IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 31,791 users

Murder at 1600 (1997)

A secretary is found dead in a White House bathroom during an international crisis, and Detective Harlan Regis is in charge of the investigation. Despite resistance from the Secret Service, Regis partners with agent Nina Chance. As political tensions rise, they learn that the crime could be part of an elaborate cover-up. Framed as traitors, the pair, plus Regis’ partner, break into the White House in order to expose the true culprit.

Dwight H. Little, Jeff J.J. Authors, Tim Singh, Mimi Wolch, Megan Banning, Michael Zenon, Rick Kush, Catherine Wallace, Stephen Bélanger

Wesley Snipes, Diane Lane, Daniel Benzali, Dennis Miller, Alan Alda, Ronny Cox, Tate Donovan, Tom Wright, Harris Yulin, Diane Baker, Nicholas Pryor, Charles Rocket, Nigel Bennett, Tamara Gorski, Douglas O’Keeffe, Tony Nappo, Mary Moore, George R. Robertson, Ho Chow, James Millington, John Bourgeois, Peter James Haworth, David Gardner, Cliff McMullen, Keith Williams, Grace Armas, David Fraser, George Sperdakos, Sandra Caldwell, Frank Moore, Richard Blackburn, James Gallanders, Victor Ertmanis, Richard Fitzpatrick, Michael Ricupero, Chris Gillett, J. Craig Sandy, Robert Bidaman, Carol Anderson, Christopher Kennedy, Michael Kinney, Mike Hambrick, Jackie Bensen, Maureen Bunyan, Kathryn Klvana, Dan Duran, Sheldon Turcott, Sandi Stahlbrand, Tom Urich, Tino Monte, Raven Dauda, Michael Dyson, Aron Tager, Doris E. McMillon, Lewis Grenville, Mo Kelso, Junior Williams, Howard Hoover, Bryan Renfro, Markus Parilo, Leigh Bianco, Len Wagner, Peter Ellery, Ray Paisley, Brian King, Donald Jones, Marco Bianco, Matt Birman, Eric Bryson, Walter Masko, Branko Racki, Mike Chute, Anton Tyukodi, Michael G. Brown, Steve Lucescu

