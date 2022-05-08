  1. Home
Monster Brawl (2011)

Kualitas

Negara

IMDb

3.5

/

10

from

2,454

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Monster Brawl (2011)

Eight of the world’s most legendary monsters, along with their diabolical managers, compete in a wrestling tournament deathmatch to determine the most powerful champion of all time. Interviews, pre-fight breakdowns, trash talking, and monster origin segments round out this ultimate fight of the living dead.
Jesse Thomas Cook
Dave Foley, Art Hindle, Robert Maillet, Lance Henriksen, Jimmy Hart, Kevin Nash, Herb Dean, Jason Deline, Ari Millen, Mark Gibson, Jason David Brown, RJ Skinner, Holly Letkeman, Matt Griffin

Diterbitkan

Mei 22, 2023 5:10 pm

Durasi

