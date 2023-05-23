IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 192 users

Misteri Dilaila (2019)

Jefri and his wife, Dilaila went for vacation and they stayed at Dilaila’s late father mansion in Fraser Hill, Pahang. First night at the house, Jefri has been disturbed by eerie events and early in the morning Jefri noticed that his wife had gone missing. Worried with his wife safety, Jefri then called local police to keep track of his wife. One day later, Jefri been informed by Imam Aziz that they have found Dilaila. Relieved by the news, Jefri then doubt about his wife presence because the woman was totally not his wife, Dilaila. So, who is actually the woman that claimed herself as Jefri’s wife? All will be answered in Misteri Dilaila, a film that full of suprises and extreme plot twist.

Syafiq Yusof

Zul Ariffin, Elizabeth Tan, Sasqia Dahuri, Rosyam Nor, Namron, Mas Khan, Kenji Sawahii, Nafiez Zaidi, Iz Sulaini

