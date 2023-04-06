IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 183 users

Midnite Spares (1983)

After discovering that a group of car thieves may have something to do with his father’s untimely death, Steve pursues the criminals and attempts to capture them as well as prove his prowess as a racecar driver.

Quentin Masters, Ian Kenny, Paul Healey, Neil Vine-Miller, Derek Seabourne, Ann Walton

James Laurie, Gia Carides, Max Cullen, Bruce Spence, David Argue, Tony Barry, Graeme Blundell, John Clayton, Terry Camilleri, John Godden, Jonathan Coleman, Amanda Dole, Ray Marshall, Tessa Mallos, Deborah Masters, Lou Brown, Moya O’Sullivan, Maggie Blinco, Larry Crane, Chris Lewis, Ray Mizzi, Laurie Moran, Martin Phelan, Janine Campbell-Cowie, Ray Hadfield, Domenico Spadavecchia, Zev Eleftheriou, Claude Lambert, George Novak, Hans Van Gyen, Geoff Heron, Micheale Read, Allan Edworthy, Kandy Johnson, Huie Nguyen, Le Vien Do, Christian Manon

