IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 406 users

Diterbitkan 04 February 2005

Oleh mamat

McBride: Murder Past Midnight (2005)

McBride is a former cop-turned-defense lawyer with a penchant for taking on “lost cause” cases. After serving as a juror on an attempted murder case, McBride reluctantly agrees to represent the defendant in her retrial. Assisted by the case’s former public defender, Phil Newberry, and McBride’s ex, Roberta, the three attempt to unravel the mystery of a tycoon nearly poisoned to death, and the many mysteries surrounding the case.

Kevin Connor

John Larroquette, Marta DuBois, Matt Lutz, Paula Trickey, William McNamara, Jaime Ray Newman

tt0422733