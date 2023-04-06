IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 667 users

Maybe I’ll Come Home in the Spring (1971)

Dennie has returned from a year among the hippies to her superficial, image-conscious suburban family. She must face their disapproval of her actions. They refuse to even try to understand. She must also deal with an ex-lover, and a beloved young sister who is following in her footsteps, wanting the idealistic hippie life but making some rash decisions in the process.

Joseph Sargent, William P. Owens

Sally Field, Eleanor Parker, Lane Bradbury, David Carradine, Jackie Cooper, Jean Byron, Clarke Gordon, Harry Lauter, Eve McVeagh, Barry Russo

