Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

5,194

users

Diterbitkan

26 April 1935

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Mark of the Vampire (1935)

Sir Borotyn, a prominent Prague resident, is discovered murdered in his home, with all indications pointing to a vampire assault. The victim’s friend, Baron Otto, and the physician who analyzes the body are certain that the vampire is the mysterious Count Mora, or perhaps his daughter, but receive little help from the law. Professor Zelen, an expert in the occult, is called in to assist with the investigation.
Tod Browning, Harry Sharrock
Lionel Barrymore, Elizabeth Allan, Bela Lugosi, Lionel Atwill, Jean Hersholt, Henry Wadsworth, Donald Meek, Jessie Ralph, Ivan F. Simpson, Franklyn Ardell, Leila Bennett, June Gittelson, Carroll Borland, Holmes Herbert, Michael Visaroff, Egon Brecher, Robert Greig, John George, Louise Emmons

Diterbitkan

April 20, 2023 2:36 pm

Durasi

