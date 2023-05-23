  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Ukraine

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

282

users

Diterbitkan

13 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Maksym Osa: The Gold of Werewolf (2022)

Ukraine – 1636. Someone has attacked a battalion of cossacks that were transporting the gold of the Polish king. A cossack – Maksym Osa – tries to find the missing gold, but soon becomes one of the main suspects.
Myroslav Latyk
Vasyl Kukharskyi, Olga Makeeva, Vladimir Yushchenko, Volodymyr Hurin, Sergey Denga, Albina Korzh, Bohdan Beniuk, Mykhailo Illienko, Myroslav Latyk, Serhii Shadrin

Diterbitkan

Mei 24, 2023 6:13 am

Durasi

