IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 51 users

Diterbitkan 14 August 2012

Make Hummus Not War (2012)

Filmmaker Trevor Graham is an Australian ‘hummus tragic’. Every week in his Bondi Beach home he observes the hummus making ritual, mashing chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic and tahina. But when the Hummus War erupted in 2008, among the usual suspects, Israel, Lebanon and Palestine, Graham was hungry for more. But this war ha no soldiers, bullets or tanks. Just chickpeas and hummus. Make Hummus Not War is a humorous homage to the chickpea’s most distinguished dish. But there’s a personal story, how Graham became a hummus tragic, a father who served in Palestine during WW2 and two lovers in his life, one Syrian, one Jewish, with whom he shared a great culinary passion.

Trevor Graham

