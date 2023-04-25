Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Majority (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Turkey
Bintang film
Bartu Küçükçağlayan,
Cem Zeynel Kılıç,
Erkan Can,
Esme Madra,
Feridun Koç,
Guzide Balcı,
İlhan Hacıfazlıoğlu,
Mehmet Ünal,
Nihal Koldaş,
Savaş Akova
Sutradara
Ahmet Yılmaz,
Seren Yüce
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.4/
10from
5,794users
Diterbitkan
10 January 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Majority (2010)
A middle class young man rebels against his father’s brutish authority and seeks a rough romance with a woman of ethnic minority. Yuce’s moral tale draws from the example of today’s Turkish youth and the timeless shadow of fathers over sons.
Ahmet Yılmaz, Seren Yüce
Bartu Küçükçağlayan, Settar Tanrıöğen, Esme Madra, Nihal Koldaş, Erkan Can, Cem Zeynel Kılıç, Feridun Koç, İlhan Hacıfazlıoğlu, Guzide Balcı, Mehmet Ünal, Savaş Akova
tt1714014