IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 227 users

Diterbitkan 25 January 2023

Oleh LIN

Luckless in Love (2023)

Winnie, a dating blogger who anonymously writes under the pen name Luckless, goes viral for a post about a disastrous date with Holden, a perpetually single sports agent who refuses to settle. When Winnie’s boss offers her very own column on the popular lifestyle site, Mush, Winnie has no choice but to keep dating Holden for content. But things get complicated when feelings develop and Winnie learns that Holden has a teenage son.

John Bradshaw

Paniz Zade, Brett Donahue, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Maria Ricossa, Dale Whibley, Jennifer Gibson, Lexie Galante, Liam MacDonald, Glen Michael Grant, Lauren Howe, Lisa Norton

tt21212308