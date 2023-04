IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 187 users

Love Under the Crucifix (1962)

The basic story in Love under the Crucifix is about Ogin, daughter of a tea master, who are both Christians in feudal Japan. Ogin falls in love with a feudal prince, also a Christian who is already married, and that creates problems. Further, when the Shogun bans Christianity, the situation worsens.

Kinuyo Tanaka

Ineko Arima, Tatsuya Nakadai, Chishū Ryū, Mieko Takamine, Osamu Takizawa, Kôji Nanbara, Manami Fuji, Yumeji Tsukioka, Hisaya Itô, Keiko Kishi, Ganjirô Nakamura II

