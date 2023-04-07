  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

118

users

Diterbitkan

17 June 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Love Triangle Nightmare (2022)

Brittany, while attending her “Divorce Party Weekend,” meets a handsome stranger named Jake. On the surface, he appears to be everything her ex-husband Austin is not. After a chance meeting at a coffee house a few days later, she finds herself beginning to fall for him. Meanwhile, Brittany is still friendly with her ex-husband, Austin, who is beginning to question this new relationship. Sad to say, his warning goes unheeded, as she sees it as jealousy. As it turns out, Jake is evil, and she might find this out when it’s too late.
Roxanne Boisvert
Glenda Braganza, Jeff Teravainen, Jeff Teravainen, Kelly Hope Taylor, JaNae Armogan, Sochi Fried, Jarrod MacLean, Rebecca Amzallag, Sarah Cleveland, Erica Anderson, Charlie Ebbs, Charlie Ebbs, Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Diterbitkan

April 7, 2023 9:32 pm

Durasi

