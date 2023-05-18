Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Love in the Maldives (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Sutradara
Colin Theys
Genre
Romance
IMDb
6.1/
10from
444users
Diterbitkan
01 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Love in the Maldives (2023)
A travel writer goes to the Maldives and hears about a legendary shipwreck. With the help of her underwater resort’s guest experience expert, she might discover love instead of a buried treasure.
Colin Theys
Jocelyn Hudon, Jake Manley, Lucy Newman-Williams, Juliana Wimbles, Patricia McKenzie
tt26938504