Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

Genre

Romance

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

444

users

Diterbitkan

01 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Love in the Maldives (2023)

A travel writer goes to the Maldives and hears about a legendary shipwreck. With the help of her underwater resort’s guest experience expert, she might discover love instead of a buried treasure.
Colin Theys
Jocelyn Hudon, Jake Manley, Lucy Newman-Williams, Juliana Wimbles, Patricia McKenzie

Diterbitkan

Mei 18, 2023 8:52 pm

Durasi

