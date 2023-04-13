  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

1,997

users

Diterbitkan

04 November 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012)

As Chicago gears up for its annual Thanksgiving Day parade, Emily Jones, an eager parade coordinator is shocked when Henry Williams, a wealthy new development consultant, is brought in to analyze the parade’s finances.
Ron Oliver, Sandra Montgomery, Trevor McWhinney, Kevin Leslie
Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, Ben Cotton, April Telek, Ali Liebert, Alvin Sanders, Richard Ian Cox, Barbara Kottmeier, David Hovan, Callum Seagram Airlie

Diterbitkan

April 14, 2023 12:43 am

Durasi

