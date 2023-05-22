IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 176 users

Diterbitkan 04 August 1994

Oleh mamat

Long and Winding Road (1994)

Two different men each find their true meanings in life. Leslie and Tony, two lower middle-class bachelors, are bosom friends. Leslie is a wandering soul who seems unable to settle down. He give got fired and his girlfriend left him. Tony is a frustrating musician and a part-time worker at an elderly home. He doesn’t like old people, but works there only to get close to his dream girl WAI.

Gordon Chan

Leslie Cheung, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Rosamund Kwan, Michael Wong, Dayo Wong, Marianne Chan, Ivy Leung Si-Man, Isabel Leung, Kenneth Tsang, Wanda Yung Wai-Tak, Woo Ying-Man, Lo Tun

tt0110198