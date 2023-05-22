  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

176

users

Diterbitkan

04 August 1994

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Long and Winding Road (1994)

Two different men each find their true meanings in life. Leslie and Tony, two lower middle-class bachelors, are bosom friends. Leslie is a wandering soul who seems unable to settle down. He give got fired and his girlfriend left him. Tony is a frustrating musician and a part-time worker at an elderly home. He doesn’t like old people, but works there only to get close to his dream girl WAI.
Gordon Chan
Leslie Cheung, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Rosamund Kwan, Michael Wong, Dayo Wong, Marianne Chan, Ivy Leung Si-Man, Isabel Leung, Kenneth Tsang, Wanda Yung Wai-Tak, Woo Ying-Man, Lo Tun

Diterbitkan

Mei 23, 2023 6:30 am

Durasi

