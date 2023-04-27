Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lonelyhearts (1959) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Charles Fawcett,
Charles Wagenheim,
Dolores Hart,
Don Washbrook,
Dorothy Neumann,
Frank Maxwell,
Frank Overton,
Frank Richards,
Jack Black,
Jackie Coogan
Sutradara
Clarence Eurist,
Vincent J. Donehue
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
1,289users
Diterbitkan
04 March 1959
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Lonelyhearts (1959)
Burdened by a family secret, Adam White lands a job as a newspaper advice columnist. Little does he realize that it’s all part of a nasty desire by cynical editor William Shrike to crush the souls of his underlings. Adam feels his readers’ pain, and eventually, he takes an assignment to meet with Faye Doyle, who is exasperated by her crippled husband. When Faye tries to seduce Adam, he must choose between his job and his girl.
tt0053017