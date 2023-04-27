IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,289 users

Lonelyhearts (1959)

Burdened by a family secret, Adam White lands a job as a newspaper advice columnist. Little does he realize that it’s all part of a nasty desire by cynical editor William Shrike to crush the souls of his underlings. Adam feels his readers’ pain, and eventually, he takes an assignment to meet with Faye Doyle, who is exasperated by her crippled husband. When Faye tries to seduce Adam, he must choose between his job and his girl.

Clarence Eurist, Vincent J. Donehue

Montgomery Clift, Robert Ryan, Myrna Loy, Dolores Hart, Maureen Stapleton, Jackie Coogan, Mike Kellin, Onslow Stevens, Frank Maxwell, Frank Overton, John Gallaudet, Don Washbrook, Johnny Washbrook, JB Welch, Mary Alan Hokanson, Jack Black, Charles Fawcett, Charles Wagenheim, Frank Richards, Dorothy Neumann, Ralph Brooks, Kenner G. Kemp

