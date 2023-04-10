IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 846 users

Little Nothings (1992)

Lepetit, an ambitious and determined man, is named the new CEO of a department store. His mission is to improve the store’s financial position. He decides that the human factor will be his catchword and introduces new methods, which he also applied to himself. But tensions slowly arise between members of the staff.

Cédric Klapisch

Fabrice Luchini, Daniel Berlioux, Marc Berman, Antoine Chappey, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Aurélie Guichard, Billy Komg, Odette Laure, Élizabeth Macocco, Marc Maury, Maïté Nahyr, Jean-Michel Martial, Karin Viard, Sophie Simon, Marie Riva, Bogusława Schubert, Zinedine Soualem, Nathalie Richard, Pierre-Olivier Mornas, Olivier Broche

