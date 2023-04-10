  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

846

users

Diterbitkan

11 November 1992

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Little Nothings (1992)

Lepetit, an ambitious and determined man, is named the new CEO of a department store. His mission is to improve the store’s financial position. He decides that the human factor will be his catchword and introduces new methods, which he also applied to himself. But tensions slowly arise between members of the staff.
Cédric Klapisch
Fabrice Luchini, Daniel Berlioux, Marc Berman, Antoine Chappey, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Aurélie Guichard, Billy Komg, Odette Laure, Élizabeth Macocco, Marc Maury, Maïté Nahyr, Jean-Michel Martial, Karin Viard, Sophie Simon, Marie Riva, Bogusława Schubert, Zinedine Soualem, Nathalie Richard, Pierre-Olivier Mornas, Olivier Broche

Diterbitkan

April 11, 2023 3:14 am

Durasi

