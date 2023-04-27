Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Les Irréductibles (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Anne Brochet,
Catherine Hosmalin,
Christine Paolini,
Dominique Frot,
Édouard Collin,
Hélène Vincent,
Jacques Bouanich,
Jacques Gamblin,
Kad Merad,
Lucien Jean-Baptiste
Sutradara
Renaud Bertrand
IMDb
5.5/
10from
194users
Diterbitkan
14 June 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Les Irréductibles (2006)
On the day that his son fails his baccalaureate, Michel loses his job. He has been employed at the same factory for twenty years and now he has no job, no qualifications, no prospects. Michel soon realises that the only way he is going to get another job is by first passing his baccalaureate. So, he goes back to school, with his friend Gérard, who is in the same position. Naturally, Michel’s son is not at all pleased to find himself in the same class as his dad…
Renaud Bertrand
Jacques Gamblin, Kad Merad, Rufus, Anne Brochet, Hélène Vincent, Valérie Kaprisky, Édouard Collin, SoKo, Raphaël Krepser, Catherine Hosmalin, Sacha Briquet, Roger Contebardo, Niels Dubost, Dominique Frot, Lucien Jean-Baptiste, Marc Rioufol, Violaine Barret, Jacques Bouanich, Christine Paolini, Philippe Bas, Marie Favasuli, Valérie Vogt
tt0459412