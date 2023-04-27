IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 194 users

Diterbitkan 14 June 2006

Oleh mamat

Les Irréductibles (2006)

On the day that his son fails his baccalaureate, Michel loses his job. He has been employed at the same factory for twenty years and now he has no job, no qualifications, no prospects. Michel soon realises that the only way he is going to get another job is by first passing his baccalaureate. So, he goes back to school, with his friend Gérard, who is in the same position. Naturally, Michel’s son is not at all pleased to find himself in the same class as his dad…

Renaud Bertrand

Jacques Gamblin, Kad Merad, Rufus, Anne Brochet, Hélène Vincent, Valérie Kaprisky, Édouard Collin, SoKo, Raphaël Krepser, Catherine Hosmalin, Sacha Briquet, Roger Contebardo, Niels Dubost, Dominique Frot, Lucien Jean-Baptiste, Marc Rioufol, Violaine Barret, Jacques Bouanich, Christine Paolini, Philippe Bas, Marie Favasuli, Valérie Vogt

tt0459412