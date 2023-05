IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 438 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1976

Oleh mamat

La Orca (1976)

A teenage girl is kidnapped by 3 guys and taken to an abandoned house in the country, and make her write her own ransom letter. She soon discovers that one of her captors is infatuated with her and she will use those feelings to stay alive.

Eriprando Visconti

Rena Niehaus, Michele Placido, Flavio Bucci, Bruno Corazzari, Gabriele Ferzetti, Miguel Bosé, Carmen Scarpitta, Piero Faggioni, Livia Cerini, Vittorio Mezzogiorno, Paul Müller

tt0126559