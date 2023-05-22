IMDb 4.8 / 10 from 116 users

Diterbitkan 19 February 2015

Oleh mamat

King of Mahjong (2015)

King of Mahjong centres on the decade-long feud and eventual reunion of Wong Tin Ba and Ah Fatt. 20 years later, Wong Tin Ba, who is now a world-acclaimed mahjong champion and magnate, shows up in Ipoh to challenge Fatt to a final showdown – The World Mahjong Championship. Despite Wong’s insistence, Fatt declines to join the competition as he is determined and contented to lead the life of a commoner. In a bid to force Fatt into the showdown, Wong abducts Fatt’s wife, Ramona, and threatens her to be on his alliance. Fatt has no choice but to join the championship as Wong holds his wife hostage. On the mahjong table, Fatt and Wong compete as the finalists; Master Ru’s secret legendary mahjong move and the truth comes to light as the winner emerges…

Adrian Teh

Chapman To, Mark Lee, Michelle Ye, Venus Wong, Adrian Tan, Cheronna Ng, Richard Low, Patricia Mok, Dennis Chew, Eric Tsang, Lo Hoi-pang, Susan Shaw Yam Yam, Mimi Chu, Kingdom Yuen, Hayley Woo, Jayley Woo, Lenna Lim, Tommy Kuan, Gadrick Chin, Tay Yin Yin, Marcus Chin, Tien Hsin

tt4415076