Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Keyboard Warriors (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Grace Chan,
Kelly Chen Jia-li,
Lam Yiu-Sing,
Larine Tang,
Neo Yau,
Peter Chan Bei-Dak,
Stephy Tang
Sutradara
Michael Sit
IMDb
6.3/
10from
72users
Diterbitkan
01 November 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Keyboard Warriors (2018)
Suitcases of cash fall out of an armored car onto the busy streets, and people go crazy picking it up! Typical loner Jay Kwan (Sing Lam) and his buddy Ang Ray (Neo Yau) are both witnesses, and they’re curious about the incident. They then call up a ‘search team’ on Golden Forum to look into it. Golden Forum Goddess (Larine Tang) is attracted, and joins them. Policewoman Nancy O (Stephy Tang), the money-minded girl Mandy O (Grace Chan)’s sister, is the only one there to guard the money that day even if she’s off duty, and is regarded as a heroine! She’s therefore asked to join the investigation to the case. Police believe that it’s an accident, and it’s difficult to get all the money back, so the investigation should stop. But as the ‘search team’ keep digging, they realize that there’s more than meets the eye…
Michael Sit
Neo Yau, Lam Yiu-Sing, Larine Tang, Grace Chan, Stephy Tang, Kelly Chen Jia-li, Peter Chan Bei-Dak
tt8841392