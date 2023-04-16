IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 10,985 users

Kabzaa (2023)

During the British rule in India, Arakeshwara, an air force soldier and son of a freedom fighter Amareshwara,due to unavoidable circumstances, kills Khaleed, the don of Amarapura and thus gets trapped in the mafia world and later becomes the king of the underworld. However, trouble ensues for Arakeshwara as he has to deal with his rivals and Bhargav Bhakshi, a cop sent by the British to eradicate him and the underworld.

R. Chandru, Shivu D. Hiremath

Upendra, Sudeep, Shivaraj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Avinash, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Nawab Shah, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, Murali Sharma, Pramod Shetty, Taha Shah Badussha, Posani Krishna Murali, Sudha, Dev Gill, Tanya Hope, M.Kamaraj, B Suresha, Suneel Puranik, John Kokken, Ashwath Ninasam, Sundeep Malani, Anoop Revanna, Uggram Manju

tt11364772