Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
Anoop Revanna,
Ashwath Ninasam,
Avinash,
B Suresha,
Danish Akhtar Saifi,
Dev Gill,
John Kokken,
Kabir Duhan Singh,
Kota Srinivasa Rao,
M.Kamaraj
Sutradara
R. Chandru,
Shivu D. Hiremath
IMDb
7.8/
10from
10,985users
Diterbitkan
17 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Kabzaa (2023)
During the British rule in India, Arakeshwara, an air force soldier and son of a freedom fighter Amareshwara,due to unavoidable circumstances, kills Khaleed, the don of Amarapura and thus gets trapped in the mafia world and later becomes the king of the underworld. However, trouble ensues for Arakeshwara as he has to deal with his rivals and Bhargav Bhakshi, a cop sent by the British to eradicate him and the underworld.
