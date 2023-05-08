IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 179 users

Diterbitkan 03 December 2010

Oleh mamat

Juliets (2010)

A triptych reinterpreting Shakespeare’s classic character Juliet. The three stories are directed by 3 different directors; Juliet’s Choice (By Hou Chi Jan), Two Juliets (By Shen Ko Shang), and Another Juliet (By Chen Yu Hsun) Juliet’s Choice : In the 70’s, Ju worked in a printing store where a boy with a banned article changes her life. Two Juliets : Mei is told that in the 80’s, a woman faked insanity to be locked up just to wait for her lover. Another Juliet : In 2010, “Juliet” tries to commit suicide but a TV commercial crew gets in the way…..

Hou Chi-jan, Chen Yu-hsun, Shen Ko-Shang

Wang Bo-chieh, Vivian Hsu, River Huang, Lee Chien-Na, Ko I-Chen, Lin Chih-ju, Pong-Fong Wu, Akio Chen, Vincent Liang, Alice Tsai-yi Huang, Chin-Jung Kang

tt1532348