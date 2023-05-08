Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Juliets (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Taiwan
Bintang film
Akio Chen,
Alice Tsai-yi Huang,
Chin-Jung Kang,
Ko I-Chen,
Lee Chien-Na,
Lin Chih-ju,
Pong-Fong Wu,
River Huang,
Vincent Liang,
Vivian Hsu
Sutradara
Chen Yu-Hsun,
Hou Chi-jan,
Shen Ko-Shang
IMDb
5.8/
10from
179users
Diterbitkan
03 December 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Juliets (2010)
A triptych reinterpreting Shakespeare’s classic character Juliet. The three stories are directed by 3 different directors; Juliet’s Choice (By Hou Chi Jan), Two Juliets (By Shen Ko Shang), and Another Juliet (By Chen Yu Hsun) Juliet’s Choice : In the 70’s, Ju worked in a printing store where a boy with a banned article changes her life. Two Juliets : Mei is told that in the 80’s, a woman faked insanity to be locked up just to wait for her lover. Another Juliet : In 2010, “Juliet” tries to commit suicide but a TV commercial crew gets in the way…..
tt1532348