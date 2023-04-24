Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Judy Blume Forever (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anna Konkle,
Caitlin Kinnunen,
George Cooper,
Judy Blume,
Lena Dunham,
Molly Ringwald,
Samantha Bee
Sutradara
Davina Pardo,
Leah Wolchok
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.9/
10from
28users
Diterbitkan
21 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Judy Blume Forever (2023)
The radical honesty of the books by young adult fiction pioneer Judy Blume changed the way millions of readers understood themselves, their sexuality, and what it meant to grow up, but also led to critical battles against book banning and censorship.
Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
Judy Blume, Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee, George Cooper, Caitlin Kinnunen
tt18787516