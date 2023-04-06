IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,464 users

Diterbitkan 30 September 2001

Oleh mamat

Jet Boy (2001)

A coming-of-age story of a reluctant 13-year-old hustler named Nathan who will do whatever it takes to feel loved.

Dave Schultz

Dylan Walsh, Branden Nadon, Kelly Rowan, Matthew Currie Holmes, Jordan Weller, Carrie Schiffler, David LeReaney, Valerie Planche, Stephen Strachan, Chris Enright, Krista Rae, Joe Norman Shaw, Tom Edwards, Lynn Ivall

tt0271580