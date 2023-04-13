IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 9,763 users

Diterbitkan 31 July 1952

Oleh mamat

Ivanhoe (1952)

Sir Walter Scott’s classic story of the chivalrous Ivanhoe who joins with Robin of Locksley in the fight against Prince John and for the return of King Richard the Lionheart.

Richard Thorpe

Robert Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders, Emlyn Williams, Robert Douglas, Finlay Currie, Felix Aylmer, Francis de Wolff, Norman Wooland, Basil Sydney, Harold Warrender, Patrick Holt, Roderick Lovell, Sebastian Cabot, John Ruddock, Michael Brennan, Megs Jenkins, Valentine Dyall, Lionel Harris, Carl Jaffe, Guy Rolfe

tt0044760