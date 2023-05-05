IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 237 users

Diterbitkan 12 May 1991

Oleh mamat

In the Line of Duty: Manhunt in the Dakotas (1991)

From the “In the Line of Duty” made-for-television movie series, Manhunt in the Dakotas is based on the true story of cop-killer/white supremacist Gordon Kahl.

Dick Lowry

Rod Steiger, Michael Gross, Gary Basaraba, Amy Wright, Beth Fowler, Tony Higgins, Gary Bullock

tt0102112