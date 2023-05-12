  1. Home
  2. Drama
  In the Grayscale (2015)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Chile

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

2,575

users

Diterbitkan

06 March 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

In the Grayscale (2015)

Bruno is an architect who has a perfect life: A nice family and a good job. Anyway, Bruno has a deep sense of unease. He decides to leave his wife to be alone and have time to find him self. A business man offers him to build an iconic landmark in Santiago city. Motivated by this professional challenge, Bruno feels he can find a twist in his life by a vocational route. He start working with a young history teacher named Fer who is agile, energetic, captivating and gay. Starts between them an unexpected and intense romance. At this point he must decide his path. The biggest learning: simplicity is the best way to get up again.
Claudio Marcone, Ebana Garín
Francisco Celhay, Emilio Edwards, Daniela Ramírez, Matías Torres, Marcial Tagle, Sergio Hernández

Diterbitkan

Mei 12, 2023 1:44 pm

Durasi

